JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Youth who stabbed teen to death told detectives he 'didn't touch him', jury hears

Jack Woodley was murdered by ten youths who were out "looking for serious trouble" after he left Houghton Feast last October, it is claimed.

The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed in the back, a court has heard.

He died in hospital.

Jack Woodley.

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.

Jurors have today had transcripts of what the accused teens said to the police during interviews in the aftermath of the death.

The court heard some of the youths answered questions, some did not and some gave prepared statements.

The teen who has admitted he stabbed Jack told detectives "I'm not responsible" and added: "I know he's been stabbed but I don't know who stabbed him but I had seen quite a few people hit him, just punches.

"I never saw anyone get kicked but I left before, I didn't see the whole thing."

When asked if he "lay a hand on him at all", the youth said: "Didn't touch him."

The youth added: "As soon as the first punch was thrown, then I've seen a bunch of kids run towards him and start punching him.

"I got straight out of there."

The youth said he had a good memory of what happened but left the area "super quickly" and added: "To be honest, a night like that would be hard to forget."

He told police he was not carrying a knife and did not know if anyone else was.

The youth added he had "never seen Jack in my life" and "didn't have a clue who it was" when he saw the trouble that night.

He told detectives: "My dad told me if you see trouble get away and that's what I've done and somehow I'm still sat down here as a suspect."

Another youth admitted to detectives he had some involvement in the trouble that night.

He said in a prepared statement: "Me and the people I was with followed the victim and I had hit him in the head and then put him in a headlock.

"I didn't expect anyone else to join in.

"I didn't stab anyone, I didn't have a knife, screwdriver or any weapon in my possession that night.

"I didn't see anyone else with a knife or screwdriver or any weapon in their possession.

"I didn't encourage anyone to stab anyone or seriously injure anyone.

"I didn't think any serious injuries would be caused by my actions."

Another accused youth initially denied all involvement in the violence but later admitted he hit Jack, twice.

He told detectives: "I wish I hadn't but I did.

"It looked like one on one to start with then everyone jumped in."

One of the other accused youths admitted in interview: "I tried to kick him but I slipped over."

He added he saw a number of people attack Jack and said: "Everyone was shouting 'chop him' and I was saying 'no', I was saying 'no, put it away' and stuff."

Prosecutors say that while only one youth inflicted the fatal stab wound, the other nine are guilty due to "the concept of joint enterprise".