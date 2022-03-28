JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Teens looked like they 'wanted to really hurt' victim, jury hears

Jack Woodley was killed by ten youths who were out "looking for serious trouble" after he left Houghton Feast in last October, it is claimed.

The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed in the back, a court has heard.

He died in hospital.

Jack Woodley.

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.

Jurors have heard the violence erupted near the Britannia Inn pub.

A 19-year-old woman told detectives in a video recorded interview, which has now been played to jurors, that she saw the violence that night.

She said: "I saw a group of lads fighting, I would say there was around 20 people there.

"I thought if that was my brother I would need to split it up.

"I remember going over and there was two other women, there was two women and me ran over shouting stop.

"I tried to separate it.

"It got a bit more out of hand, they went down towards the back alley.

"Once they went down the alley I knew we couldn't do anything about it, there was too many."

The woman said she tried to help Jack and added: "I remember leaning down on the floor, trying to get hold of him and saying it was alright, I can get you up.

"I had hold of under his arms, I just thought he had been in a fight.

"He didn't seems to speak a lot, I was trying to say it's alright, are you alright? He didn't really say anything back."

The woman said others at the scene tried to help Jack and she saw "girls fighting".

She added that the violence that night "wasn't like normal fighting" and said: "I looked like they were quite angry, the way they were punching him, especially just one boy.

"They just looked like they wanted to get him to the floor.

"He looked like he had been hit a few times.

"He looked like he just wanted to get away.

"They looked like they wanted to really hurt him.

"They seemed very angry. It wasn't just a normal fight, they seemed very angry, as if they did want to hurt this boy."

Jurors have heard the knife used in the attack was a "Rambo-style" knife with a 25.4cm blade.

Prosecutors say that while only one youth inflicted the fatal stab wound, the other nine are guilty due to "the concept of joint enterprise".