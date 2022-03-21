JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Killer youths were like a 'herd of lions' jury told

Jack Woodley was killed by ten youths who were out "looking for serious trouble" after he left Houghton Feast last October, it is claimed.

The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed in the back, a court has heard.

He died in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurors hear statements from eye witnesses as the trial into the death of Jack Woodley continues.

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.

Jurors have heard the violence erupted near the Britannia Inn pub.

One man said had been in the bar that night with his partner.

He told police in a statement, which has been read in court, he saw the trouble outside and added: "I saw what I can only describe as a herd of lions attacking a young lad.

"He was cowering by the BT box while five to seven lads were swinging punches and kicking away at him.

"There were also another 40 to 50 kids crowding around them.

"He had no chance to fight back as there were too many of them.

"The young lad managed to escape for about 20 seconds and ran away but a group of about five to seven lads followed him.

"They were out of my sight for about 10 to 20 seconds.

"Then I saw the same group reappear from where the young lad had gone and run away in the direction of the church.

"I really couldn't describe any of them as it became a huge melee."

His partner said she also saw some of the attack.

She said in her statement to police she saw him "being punched and kicked from all angles by at least eight males".

She said she lost sight of what was happening for a short time and added: "I went outside and there must have been about 60 people outside, girlswere crying and screaming and cuddling each other and it was horrendous."

A pub customer said she went outside when she realised something was happening and added: "A young man appeared injured. He was struggling to stand up."

The woman said she took hold of one of the injured teen's arms and her friend had his other arm.

She added: "I linked in with him to help hold him up.

"However, his legs then gave way beneath him and we helped lower him to the ground.

"At this time it wasn't obvious what was wrong."

The woman said while checking for signs of injury she saw the teenager's top was "soaked in blood" and she saw what looked like a stab wound.

She added: "As he was trying to get up we stopped him standing up so we could look after him. I was repeating to him 'you are alright, help is on its way'."

Jurors have heard the knife used in the attack was a "Rambo-style" knife with a 25.4cm blade.

Prosecutors say that while only one youth inflicted the fatal stab wound, the other nine are guilty due to "the concept of joint enterprise".