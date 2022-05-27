JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Jury sent home for weekend

Jack Woodley was murdered after he left Houghton Feast last October, it is claimed.
The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on, stabbed in the back and later died in hospital, jurors have heard.
Ten youths, aged between 14 and 18, deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.
A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.
After almost a full day of deliberations today, the jury has not reached any verdicts and has been sent home for the weekend.
The case will resume on Monday.
The trial continues.