JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Jurors shown CCTV of tragic teen's last moments

The 18-year-old was allegedly set upon by a group of 10 youths at Houghton Feast on Saturday, October 16, last year.

The court heard the teens were "out looking for serious trouble" and had worn face coverings and balaclavas before they launched the violence.

Jack was punched, kicked, and stamped on before being stabbed in the back close to the Britannia Inn pub, it is claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Woodley.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the young victim later died in hospital.

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.

On Friday, the jury watched video footage played in court which showed the youths, wearing dark clothing, walking down a footpath moments before the attack.

The CCTV then showed one of the defendants becoming involved in a fight with Jack, while at the same time a member of the group could be heard shouting "get the chopper".

As the fight unfolded, other members could be seen surrounding the males before the camera cut away.

Jurors also watched CCTV footage from inside the Britannia pub, which showed customers inside looking out of the window as the violence took place just metres away outside.

The court heard the killing happened near the pub as people were leaving the funfair, but that Jack did not know his attackers, who had also been at the event.

In a separate clip, two men were later captured walking along a public footpath before one could be heard saying: "I hope he's alright."

The court heard the knife used during the fight was a "Rambo-style" weapon with a 25.4cm blade.

His attackers did not know Jack but were looking for a "trivial reason" to start trouble, jurors were told.

It is alleged that the other nine youths are guilty due to "the concept of joint enterprise", despite only one inflicting the fatal stab wound.

Prosecutor Mark McKone QC said the severity of the violence varied between each defendant, but they all acted together with the intent to cause serious injury.