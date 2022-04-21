Jack Woodley murder trial hears teenage accused 'tried to stop fight' after Houghton Feast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Woodley was murdered by ten youths after he left Houghton Feast in last October, it is claimed.

The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed in the back before he later died in hospital, jurors have heard.

A 16-year-old has told jurors at Newcastle Crown Court today he had attempted to stop the violence.

Jack Woodley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youth said in a statement he prepared during police questioning, which he confirmed from the witness box today, he had been on his way home from the fair when he noticed a confrontation involving Jack, who he did not know.

He said: "They were asking him if he was a townie, where he had come from and told him he was in a bad situation if he was a townie."

The teen said Jack had done nothing wrong and as the violence flared he tried to put a stop to it.

He said: "It was my intention to try and stop the fight but as I got there I saw fists flying over me.

"I grabbed the boy closest to me and tried to pull him out of the fight. I did this by wrapping my arms around the person's chest and under his arms and pulled him out of the fight.

"In doing so I fell onto my bum, with the person in my arms.

"I wasn't sure who I had pulled out but they bit me on my left arm and I let go.

"I then grabbed the boy and flung him over but I wasn't sure who the boy was at this time.

"When I saw the boy on the floor I recognised him as the boy who had been chased and now know him to be Jack Woodley."

The teenager said the violence spread and added: "At that point I realised I could no longer stop the fight and ran away in pure panic.

"After a few meters I looked back and saw feathers flying all around in the air from where Jack was on the floor.

"I thought (another teen) had ripped Jack's bodywarmer."

He said he "didn't for one minute" think anyone had been stabbed and did not see anyone with a weapon.

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder.