JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Girl warned 'they are killing him' as group attacked teen, jury hears

Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by ten youths and stabbed in the back after he left Houghton Feast last October, it is claimed.

The 18-year-old died in hospital.

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jack Woodley.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.

A teenage girl told police in a video recorded interview, which has been played to jurors, she saw Jack being punched and kicked.

The 17-year-old added: "I was saying 'get off him'.

"I started pulling (one of them) off him and said 'get off him now, you're killing him'. (A girl) said let them do it and I said 'no they are killing him'."

The teen said at the start of the trouble someone was "getting in Jack's face" saying "******* fight me now" but she added: "He (Jack) didn't want to fight, he just wanted to go home."

She added: "I didn't see him being stabbed."

The girl said she heard people say "he has stabbed him" and saw people with "shocked faces"

Jurors have heard the knife used in the attack was a "Rambo-style" knife with a 25.4cm blade.

Prosecutors say that while only one youth inflicted the fatal stab wound, the other nine are guilty due to "the concept of joint enterprise".