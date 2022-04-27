JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Court hearing reaches final stages

Jack Woodley was murdered after he left Houghton Feast last October, it is claimed.
The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on, stabbed in the back and later died in hospital, jurors have heard.
Ten youths, aged between 14 and 18, deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.
A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.
Evidence from witnesses and the defendants in the case has now concluded.
The prosecution and defence lawyers will now make closing speeches and Judge Rodney Jameson QC will give legal directions and summing up before the jury retires to consider its verdicts in the coming weeks.
The trial continues.