Jack Woodley was murdered by ten youths after he left Houghton Feast in last October, it is claimed.

The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed in the back, a court has heard. He later died in hospital.

A 15-year-old who inflicted the fatal knife wound has told jurors during a second day in the witness box at Newcastle Crown Court he was "scared" after the violence and did not think Jack would be seriously hurt.

Jack Woodley.

The young killer told jurors today: "Obviously I had seen the knife and had seen how far it had gone in.

"I thought he couldn't be hurt, I didn't think there was any chance of him dying.

"At the time I thought I had put the tiniest bit of the knife in, I didn't think there was any way he could have died."

The youth said the denials he made about the stabbing at the police station were "all lies" and added that he was scared.

"To be honest with you I was scared, I didn't know what to do. I was very scared,” he said.

"Obviously it's a big thing to be charged with, a big thing to know.

"I didn't know Jack had died until I got arrested."

The youth said after the violence he felt "panic, regret, a lot of things went through my mind".

He told the court he ‘wanted the best’ for the teenager.

He said: "I thought it wouldn't be something serious, he would recover from it.

"I wanted the best for him.

"You see on CCTV later on me contemplating going back to see if he was okay but I decided not to.

"I honestly did want the best for him, I never thought for a minute he would pass from the wound I inflicted."

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder.

The 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.