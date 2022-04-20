JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Accused tells jury he was carrying knuckleduster but played no part in violence

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Woodley was murdered by ten youths after he left Houghton Feast last October, it is claimed.

The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed in the back before he later died in hospital, jurors have heard.

A 15-year-old has told jurors at Newcastle Crown Court today he met and spoke to Jack for the first time shortly before the trouble started and had later tried to stick up for him.

Jack Woodley.

The youth said he had briefly chatted to Jack inside the funfair and told jurors they had asked each others names and hometown.

He told the jury: "I think I gave him a fist bump and that was the end of the conversation."

The boy said the atmosphere was "happy, laughter" but he noticed something going after he and others walked away from the fair.

He told the court he saw Jack standing against a wall and added: "He was looking a bit stressed, he had his hands over his head, rubbing his hair. I don't know if he was stressed or angry or what.

"I just said 'what's the matter, he's done nothing wrong, leave him alone'."

The youth said Jack had "sounded like an alright lad" and added "he didn't do nothing wrong".

He told the court he then heard a girl say Jack or his friend had a knife.

He added: "Jack had said 'if you're going to bray me, bray me now' and then at that point I think his friend said 'nobody is hitting him'.

"Then, I think I shook Jack's hand and everyone carried on waking away."

The youth said as he headed towards a bus stop to travel home he saw more trouble and realised Jack was involved.

He said he also noticed one of his own friends was involved and so walked over with a knuckleduster, which had been given to him by his dad but did not use it and did not get involved himself.

The youth said he found out later that someone had been stabbed during the trouble and disposed of the knuckleduster in some bushes.

When asked how he feels about what happened that night, the teen told the court: "I feel quite a number of things, I feel kind of sad and devastated about what has actually happened.

"I don't think anybody deserves to lose their life and I also think about his family, about how they would feel.

"I wouldn't like for anyone in my family to die.

"I can only imagine what his family must be feeling like, they must be feeling sad, angry and I can understand why they are feeling like that, I would feel the same."

The youth told jurors he felt no blame about what happened to Jack and said: "I didn't do nothing to lead to his death."

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.