A Sunderland Footballer has denied raping a woman in his home and told jurors it was he who refused sex with her.

Jack Diamond is on trial accused of "roughly" groping then raping the alleged victim at the house he then shared with team mate Anthony Patterson.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard 23-year-old winger Diamond had invited the woman, who he met on Tinder, to spend the night and the woman told jurors she agreed there would be "cuddling".

But prosecutor David Povall has told jurors the sportsman "wanted more than that".

Jurors have heard the woman initially consented to some sexual activity before they fell asleep.

But it is claimed Diamond then woke up and started to "feel and caress" the

woman and she asked him to stop but he carried on.

Diamond, of Fatfield, Washington, Tyne and Wear, denies rape and assault by penetration.

On the third day of his trial Diamond gave evidence from the witness box and said it was he who refused to have sex with the woman, which left her in a "huff".

Diamond told jurors he grew up in Washington and signed his first professional football contract with Sunderland at age just 16, then spent time on loan with other clubs.

Diamond, who had previously been in a long relationship, said he made it clear on his Tinder dating profile he was looking for something "not serious".

He added: "I don't think I had any football pictures, just pictures of me and my friends."

Diamond said on the night of the alleged attack he invited the woman over to "relax, cuddle".

He told jurors the woman got into his bed with him and added: "We just started cuddling, touching each other. We were both touching each other.

"It lasted a little while then started to get a bit more heated, she mounted me and got on top of me."

Diamond said he told the woman he did not think sex was a "good idea" and explained to the jury this was because he feared things "getting a bit too serious".

He said after being rejected, the woman turned away from him in bed and appeared to be in a "huff".

Diamond said to "comfort" the woman he started to initiate things again and they started kissing.

He said he then he got on top of her but she told him "I think the moment has gone" and they stopped.

Diamond said the woman left the house shortly afterwards and told jurors: "Reflecting on it now, maybe shows she wanted some kind of attention, for me to say something more to her, ask her to stay."

His barrister Eleanor Laws KC asked Diamond if he did anything to the woman without consent and he replied: "Absolutely not."

Miss Laws asked Diamond if he would ever "carry on" after a woman asked to stop and he told the court: "I would never, ever think of doing that, ever.

"I've got sisters I care about so much, I've got a lot of women I care about in my life.

"I would never, ever."

Diamond said he did feel regretful about his "immaturity" towards relationships at the time.

Miss Laws asked Diamond if he had raped or sexually assaulted the woman and he replied: "Absolutely not".

Sunderland FC goalie Anthony Patterson, 23, who was in the house he shared with Diamond at the time of the alleged attack, said he has known his team mate for around ten years and considers him his "best friend".

Mr Patterson said on the night of the alleged attack he returned to the house at around 11.30pm but did not encounter the woman while she was there.

Diamond's barrister Eleanor Laws KC asked Mr Patterson: "Did you hear anything?"

Mr Patterson said: "Nothing."

Mr Patterson said he received an online message of congratulations, in relation to his career, from the alleged victim, shortly after the night in question.

He said months after that he received a virtual rose from her on the dating platform Hinge.

Miss Laws asked Mr Patterson: "Would you have come to court to tell lies about anything?"

Mr Patterson replied: "No."

Mr Patterson said he has been warned that giving evidence at a trial could affect his status as a "public figure".

Miss Laws said: "But you still wanted to give evidence?"

Mr Patterson replied: "Yes."

Paul Thirlwell, assistant manager at Harrogate Town, coached Diamond during his time at Sunderland FC.

Mr Thirlwell told the court he knew Diamond "really well" and said: "If you are in football you spent a lot of time with players, getting to know them."

Mr Thirlwell said Diamond is "honest, really humble, hard working" and has "all the characteristics" clubs look for in a player.

He added that Diamond, as well as being a "great player", is "really likeable" and "always polite and respectful".

Diamond denies rape and assault by penetration.