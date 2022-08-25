'It's a miracle' that man who blew up home while making cannabis oil is still alive

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Titterington sustained significant injuries during the explosion in Rosedale Terrace, Horden, on July 2, 2020.

Titterington, 28, of West Street, Blackhall Colliery, caused more than £75,000 worth of damage at the property.

He has now received a 14-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years, after pleading guilty at Durham Crown Court to arson and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Detective Constable Jayne Marshall, who led the Durham Police investigation, said afterwards: “It was a miracle Titterington did not kill himself or others or create serious damage to neighbouring homes as a result of his actions which not only left him with life-changing injuries but had devastating consequences for the owner of the property too.”