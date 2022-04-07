'It has made me feel like I never want to go out again': Sunderland dad relives horror of glass attack in Joseph's bar

David McBeth was already serving an extended licence period for a similar offence when he launched the assault on November 7 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the 32-year-old began chatting to the victim and his friend earlier in the night, but the atmosphere became hostile later on.

Prosecutor Rachel Glover said: "The complainant visited the same bar in Sunderland city centre as the defendant and they weren't known to one another prior to this incident.

David McBeth.

"On the day in question, the complainant had been out with a friend and as he's a father of two young children he had not been out for a year and was pleased to be out socialising.

"At Joseph's bar the two were outside having a cigarette, they were joined by the defendant and a conversation occurred.

"The defendant later caused upset to some other people drinking in the bar over the course of the evening, trying to take people's phones and making threats."

The court heard that McBeth then approached the table where the victim was sitting as his friend was outside having another smoke, when the trouble sparked.

Ms Glover said that the defendant took a drink from a glass and then used it to hit the man in the face multiple times before punching him.

The victim was left permanently scarred after sustaining two wounds to the head, swelling, bruising and cuts.

In a pre-written impact statement, he said: "Initially I was angry at being attacked, however, now I'm more upset.

"I'm in a lot of pain and will be for some time.

"I should be allowed to go out and enjoy myself without worrying but this incident has made me feel like I never want to go out again."

McBeth, of Bevan Avenue in Sunderland, pleaded guilty to a section 18 wounding with intent.

Jason Smith, defending, told the court that his client had been completing courses and gaining certificates to improve his mental health whilst being remanded in custody.

Mr Smith said: "In terms of mitigating factors, I would submit they balance out somewhat the aggravating factors.

"There is clearly significant mental health issues Mr McBeth is suffering from.

"He has a high level of remorse and I would submit it's a true mark of someone who is exhibiting real remorse when he is going out of his way in prison to deal with his issues.

"He is motivated to find himself a new path."

Judge Stephen Earl acknowledged McBeth's recent efforts but sentenced him to five years and four months behind bars.

The judge said: "This was frankly an appalling assault on a member of the public sitting at a table who had gone out for one of the first time since the pandemic allowed him to with a friend.

"The defendant was having a drink and suddenly for no reason, he smashed the glass and smashed it again and again into the head of the complainant.