Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Investigations are continuing today after police warned the deaths of three people in South Shields could be linked to a dangerous drugs batch.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police said a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s have died in South Shields, South Tyneside, and officers believe all three could be linked to the same drugs batch.

A man in his 30s and a women in her 20s were arrested late on Tuesday evening on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Emma Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: “While the circumstances surrounding these three deaths remain unexplained, our over-arching priority as a force is to protect people from harm.

“While it remains unconfirmed at this stage, we are exploring the possibility that all three deaths are linked to drugs and possibly the same batch which has led to fatal medical episodes.

“We would never advocate anyone taking illegal drugs. It is, however, important that we ensure this warning message is spread far and wide, given all three deaths occurred in the same town – and in similar circumstances.

“If you are a drug user, or know anybody struggling with addiction, please be mindful of this message as we suspect this particular batch could have fatal consequences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the three deaths were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, the force began an investigation and informed the next of kin of all three people.

Ms Martin added: “We understand the widespread concerns that will have spread across our Force area as a result of today’s tragic news.

“Our inquiries remain at a very early stage, and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could prove harmful to our investigation.

“We would urge anyone with information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – to contact us.”