Investigation launched over alleged racist gesture at Newcastle vs Tottenham match

The club said racism would not be tolerated.

Newcastle United said the club had been made aware of the alleged incident, an investigation is under way, and the police have been made aware.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Our message is clear – football is for everyone. Discrimination has absolutely no place in football, in the street, online or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances.

“Newcastle United will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The club is adhering to the Premier League commitment regarding abusive and discriminatory conduct, which facilitates the banning of any fan found to have been involved in abusive and/or discriminatory conduct from all Premier League stadia.

“For this alleged incident to take place at a time when all Premier League clubs are visibly supporting the No Room For Racism campaign shows the work we all have ahead of us, to which we remain absolutely committed.”

The spokesperson added: "If you see discrimination, challenge it, report it, change it. There is no place for abusive or discriminatory conduct anywhere in football; we are United as One.

“To report discriminatory behaviour at St. James' Park, please text HELP followed by your seat location and details of the incident to 60070.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm we are investigating an alleged racist incident during Newcastle United’s home fixture with Tottenham at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

"Enquiries are ongoing with the club to identify anyone involved and ascertain whether criminal offences have been committed.