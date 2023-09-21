Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation is continuing into the death of a woman three days after an incident in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service attended an address in Cullercoats Road, Hylton Castle, on Tuesday, August 15.

Police confirmed at the time that a woman in her 40s had suffered 'life-threatening' injuries.

A police car at the scene in Cullercoats Road

Officers also said a 46-year-old man was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

The woman - who has not been named - died on Friday, August 18.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said today, Thursday, September 21, that an inquiry was continuing to establish the circumstances of the women's death.

They said: “An investigation remains ongoing following a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address on Cullercoats Road in Sunderland on August 15.

“Emergency services found a woman in her 40s who sustained serious head injuries, and she sadly died in hospital three days later. Our thoughts remain with her family.