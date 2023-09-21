News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Investigation continues into woman's death after incident in Cullercoats Road, Hylton Castle, Sunderland

The woman died three days after sustaining injuries

By Kevin Clark
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An investigation is continuing into the death of a woman three days after an incident in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service attended an address in Cullercoats Road, Hylton Castle, on Tuesday, August 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police confirmed at the time that a woman in her 40s had suffered 'life-threatening' injuries.

A police car at the scene in Cullercoats RoadA police car at the scene in Cullercoats Road
A police car at the scene in Cullercoats Road
Most Popular

Officers also said a 46-year-old man was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

The woman - who has not been named - died on Friday, August 18. 

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said today, Thursday, September 21, that an inquiry was continuing to establish the circumstances of the women's death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “An investigation remains ongoing following a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address on Cullercoats Road in Sunderland on August 15.

“Emergency services found a woman in her 40s who sustained serious head injuries, and she sadly died in hospital three days later. Our thoughts remain with her family.

“Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances surrounding her death, which police are currently treating as unexplained."

Related topics:Northumbria Police