Investigation continues into woman's death after incident in Cullercoats Road, Hylton Castle, Sunderland
The woman died three days after sustaining injuries
An investigation is continuing into the death of a woman three days after an incident in Sunderland.
Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service attended an address in Cullercoats Road, Hylton Castle, on Tuesday, August 15.
Police confirmed at the time that a woman in her 40s had suffered 'life-threatening' injuries.
The woman - who has not been named - died on Friday, August 18.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said today, Thursday, September 21, that an inquiry was continuing to establish the circumstances of the women's death.
They said: “An investigation remains ongoing following a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address on Cullercoats Road in Sunderland on August 15.
“Emergency services found a woman in her 40s who sustained serious head injuries, and she sadly died in hospital three days later. Our thoughts remain with her family.
“Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances surrounding her death, which police are currently treating as unexplained."