Investigations are continuing into the incident which saw a car driven into a Sunderland tanning salon then set alight.

Police and firefighters were called to Tan Solo in Ryhope Road in Grangetown at about 11.15pm on Monday, July 1 after a silver-coloured vehicle was reversed through the front shutters of the premises, before being set on fire.

Officers say they are continuing to investigate, though Northumbria Police say so far no arrests have been made.

Detective Constable Andy Benjamin, of Northumbria Police, said last week: “This is clearly a serious incident and I’m now appealing for anyone who may have information to assist our investigation to get in touch."

Tan Solo is a well-known Sunderland businesses, achieving national fame earlier in 2024 when it was named ‘punniest’ shop in the North East by language site Babbel.

Anyone who can assist Northumbria Police should get in touch by sending them a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website, or by completing a crime update form.

Please quote the crime reference NP-20240701-1251. Please also do not speculate on social media.