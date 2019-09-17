Investigation after fishing boat fire at Sunderland Fish Quay
Police are investigating after a fire on a fishing boat at Sunderland Fish Quay.
Emergency services were called to the Fish Quay, at the rear of the Old Exchange building in High Street East, shortly after 10.30pm 11pm last night, Monday, September 16.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police were all present.
A Coastguard team statement said no-one had been hurt in the incident and the boat was safe: “Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was called to Sunderland Fish Quay following a report of a fishing vessel being on fire.
“The fire was extinguished by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service with Northumbria Police also being in attendance.
“Coastguards established that no casualties were involved and that there was no immediate risk of the vessel sinking or of river pollution.
“Further inquiries into the cause and circumstances of the outbreak are being conducted by the police in conjunction with fire investigation officers.”
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson confirmed an investigation had been launched and said firefighters had been at the Fish Quay for around three quarters of an hour: “Two crews from Sunderland Central Fire Station were called to a boat fire at the Fish Quay in Sunderland.
“They were on scene at 22.42 and left at 23.22. The boat was twenty per cent severely damaged by fire.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”