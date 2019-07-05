Reece Scott has been jailed for 13 years.

Reece Scott, 26, was on his way up the stairs when the victim, who had been woken up by a noise, went to check who was in her home.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman, who cannot be named, was dragged back into her bedroom and raped before being taken downstairs and attacked again.

The judge in the case said the offence has had a huge impact on the victim and she was ‘terrified at the time of the offences, terrified at the time of the trial and remains anxious and terrified for the future’.

The victim said in an impact statement: "He stole the person I was. I feel emotionally drained.

"I will never be the person I was. He stripped me of the person I was.

"I am now an empty shell.

"I used to be so confident and happy and outgoing. He has taken all of that away from me."

The victim, who bravely gave evidence during Scott's trial, said she feel "a little bit safer" now Scott is behind bars and is grateful she was able to stand up and bring him to justice to prevent further victims.

Scott, of Gravesend Road, Sunderland, had denied two charges of rape, which happened in 2016, but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

He had pleaded guilty to an unrelated assault charge.

Judge Penny Moreland said Scott poses a "high risk of serious harm" and must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a restraining order for life.

Judge Moreland told him: "She left her bedroom to find you on the stairs of her house.

"Without saying a word to her, you dragged her into the bedroom and threw her on the bed and you raped her.

"She was terrified at the time of the offences, terrified at the time of the trial and remains anxious and terrified for the future."

Richard Herrmann, defending, said "there is not mitigation I can put forward, sensibly, on his behalf".