Inquest opens into the death of 19-year-old Keaton Burton
An inquest has been opened into the death of a Sunderland teenager who was found in woodland in Ryhope last week.
Keaton Burton was found dead in woodland in Ryhope on Monday, June 24.
An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned by Assistant Coroner Karin Welsh at Sunderland Coroner's Court this morning, Tuesday, July 2.
A post-mortem has been carried out and the coroner’s office is awaiting the results.
Ms Welsh set October 4, later this year, as the provisional date for the inquest to take place.
Thousands of pounds has been raised to help his grieving family with the funeral costs.
So far more than £5,300 has been raised on the JustGiving Page by more than 200 supporters.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sarah McGuinness, who set up the page said: “Keaton touched so many peoples lives, if your paths crossed he brought smiles and laughter to your life. Sadly he has left us far too soon and we need to give him a send off he deserves.”
Tributes have poured in for the teenager who was described as a ‘lovely lad’.
Police were called to woods off Toll Bar Road in Ryhope, near to its junction with Leechmere Road, just after 8.20pm on Monday, June 24.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “His family have been notified and are being offered support from specialist officers. There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report has been prepared for the coroner.”
To donate to the JustGiving page click here.