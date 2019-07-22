Inquest date set for Sunderland domestic murder probe victim Kay Martin
The family of a Sunderland woman whose husband was at the centre of her murder probe is to meet with police ahead of an inquest into her death.
Kay Michelle Martin, 49, and her husband Alan Matthew Martin were found dead at a home in Shrewsbury Crescent, Humbledon, on the evening of Thursday, September 20.
Northumbria Police launched a murder investigation into Mrs Martin’s death but said there was no third-party involvement in her husband’s.
The Safer Sunderland Partnership is preparing a domestic homicide review which looks into deaths which resulted from violence, abuse or neglect.
A pre-inquest review at Sunderland Coroner’s Court today, Monday, July 22, heard the murder investigation had been concluded.
Sunderland Coroner Derek Winter said: “I am now in a position to make disclosure of the police report setting out the detailed sequence of events and their findings in relation to the police investigation.
“There is still a domestic homicide report to be concluded by the local authority but that should not prevent the inquest being concluded in respect of Kay.”
He invited members of the family to meet with police and coroner’s officer Vicky Ross to raise any issues arising from the report before a hearing on August 22.
The inquests into Mr and Mrs Martin’s deaths have so far been kept separate at the request of her family, but Mr Winter said it might not be possible to do so in future.
He was proposing to call just two witnesses for Mrs Martin’s inquest – a pathologist and the chief investigating officer – and hoped to conclude the hearing in a single day: “If further witnesses are required, it is not going to be possible to proceed that way,” he said.
“The more witnesses that are required, the more likely it will be that the inquest into Alan Martin will be joined into Kay’s inquest.”
Mr Winter said he would be looking at ways future deaths could be avoided, possibly including the release of people from custody ‘under investigation,’ rather than on formal bail
A pre-inquest review into the death of Alan Martin, 53, from Gardiner Square, Grindon, will be held tomorrow at 10am.