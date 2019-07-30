Inquest concluded into death of murdered dad Gavin Moon
A coroner has offered his condolences to the family of murdered Gavin Moon after an inquest into his death concluded.
The 31-year-old died on January 8 at a house in Trafalgar Road, Washington, where he was living temporarily.
Sunderland coroner Derek Winter resumed the inquest into Mr Moon’s death at Sunderland Civic Centre,
“I have been informed two men were charged with homicide offences,” said Mr Winter
“They have been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with minimum tariffs.
“All evidential matters have been dealt with by the criminal proceedings.
“Ir seems to me there are no other matters that require airing in public.”
Mr Winter asked a member of the family present at the hearing if the family thought further inquiries needed to be made.
The family member said they had no representations to make.
“Accordingly, I will formally close the hearing,” said Mr Winter.
“I understand all the proceedings have been long and stressful for Gavin’s family.
“I extend my sincere condolences to them.”
Brian Goldsmith, 47, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, and Luc Barker, 28, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, were both convicted of Mr Moon’s murder.
A jury was told violence flared in the Washington flat when Mr Moon arrived there to find the other two men had used some of his drugs.
Each defendant used a ‘large knife’ to inflict fatal stab wounds.
Goldsmith and Barker were each sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 18 and 16 years respectively.