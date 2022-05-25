Injured man found with screwdriver and drugs after arrest over Sunderland street disturbance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Quinn, 27, had a cut to an eye – and another man was standing bloodied – after a fracas in Roedean Road, Hylton Red House, on Saturday, December 4.

Police searched Quinn, of Norton Road, Carley Hill, and uncovered the screwdriver and a small amount of cocaine and diazepam in a pocket.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “It was 10.45am when officers were required to attend Roedean Road.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“They spoke to the defendant and another individual, and noticed that the defendant had a cut to his right eye and there was blood on the other man.

“They also noticed that Mr Quinn seemed to be intoxicated, and they had cause to search him.

“In a pocket they found a screwdriver and a small quantity of drugs. He was arrested and taken to a police station. He was interviewed but didn’t provide an account.”

Quinn, who the court heard has 12 previous convictions but nothing since 2015, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and two charges of possession of drugs.

Heather Bolton, defending, said: “He was socialising at a friend’s garden that day and accepts that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol.

“He was found with a small amount of substances, and was arrested.

“The weapon was found in a coat pocket. It wasn’t brandished or removed or used threateningly.”