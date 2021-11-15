'Immature' Sunderland man left family members in fear after causing damage at their homes

Cain Lebihan caused £200 damage at his mother's home in Sunderland after his sister asked him to close a window when he was staying there last month.

The 20-year-old shouted at his sister, while "shaking in anger" and she hid in a bathroom then contacted the police.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the following day he turned up at his step-sister's house in the city, where he shouted abuse and damaged a gate and wall.

Cain Lebihan.

Lebihan went back to his mother's the following day and smashed a window after his sister refused to hand over clothes he had left there.

In victim statements the women said they were "scared" and "frightened" by Lebihan's behaviour.

Lebihan, of no fixed address, is already banned from being at his mother's address under the terms of a restraining order that lasts until January 22.

He pleaded guilty to breach of the restraining order and three offences of criminal damage.

Mr Recorder Tahir Khan QC sentenced Lebihan, who has been in custody on remand, to six months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and a restraining order to keep him away from his step-sister's home for two years.

The judge told him: "You seem to be an immature young man and most of your anger seems to be directed at property rather than people, that is something I take very much into account."

Ellen Wright, defending, said: "He knows what he did was wrong.

"He doesn't have any support network beyond his family but he finds that when he deals with his family he loses his temper.