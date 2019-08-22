Image released to help police investigate bike stolen from University of Sunderland
Northumbria Police have released an image of a man in the hopes of assisting their inquiries into a bike theft at the University of Sunderland.
On Saturday, July 20, it was reported that a man approached a bike between 11.30am and 12pm that had been left outside of City Space on Chester Road.
He cut off the lock and rode off on the black Carrrera bike which is worth around £300.
Police have launched an investigation and as part of their inquiries, police have identified a man that they are hoping to speak to.
He was seen in the area at the time and may have information that can assist the police.
The man, or anyone who may recognise him, is urged to call 101 quoting reference number 546 200719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.