Image of alleged murder victim Andy Foster released after suspected fatal assault near Sunderland border

Police are appealing for information

By Ross Robertson
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:57 BST- 2 min read

Officers are continuing a murder investigation after a fatal assault near the Sunderland border, and have today released a picture of the victim from his family.

Picture of Andy Foster, released by his family via Northumbria Police.Picture of Andy Foster, released by his family via Northumbria Police.
Andy Foster, 26, was died after an alleged incident in Eighton Close, Wrekenton, Gateshead, close to the borough's border with Sunderland.

Eighton Terrace is close to where Gateshead meets Sunderland in Springwell Village.Eighton Terrace is close to where Gateshead meets Sunderland in Springwell Village.
Police said they received a report from the ambulance service shortly after 11pm that a man had been assaulted at the address.

 It was reported that two offenders had approached the property and knocked on the front door. When the victim opened the door, they have then sprayed him with suspected ammonia and made off from the scene.

Mr Foster was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he has since sadly passed away.

His next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specially-trained Family Liaison Officers.

A force spokesperson said: "An investigation was immediately launched into the incident with officers now treating the assault as murder.

 "A number of enquiries have been ongoing to trace those involved and establish the full circumstances surrounding the report.

 "A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries."

 Officers have appealed to the public for information that could assist the investigation.

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts go out to Andy’s family and loved ones after he has sadly passed away.

“This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support them in any way that we can during this exceptionally difficult time.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how Andy has ultimately lost his life.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“At this time, I am now appealing to the public for their help – and would urge any further witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“Your support could prove vital as we look to find answers for Andy’s family.”

He said officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to speak with an officer on duty, use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, or call 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230820-1369.

Members of the public can also report information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.