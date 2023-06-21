A Christmas Day host and charity volunteer has denied murdering his sister's partner after festivities turned sour and told jurors he is not a violent person.

Successful businessman Adam Jenkins killed Simon Birch when he drew a knife across the left side of his neck late in the evening on December 25, 2021, prosecutors claim.

Mr Birch, 39, who was the partner of Jenkins' sister Emma, lost an "enormous" amount of blood and was declared dead just after midnight on Boxing Day.

Simon Birch died on Boxing Day.

The court heard Jenkins had been hosting a family festive celebration at his home, which was set in its own land and had outhouses including a private bar and games room that day.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, Sunderland, who owns a construction company, denies murder and manslaughter and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors have heard Jenkins had been trying to save his sister from Mr Birch who had been physically assaulting her.

Shortly afterwards, Jenkins was locked in his own kitchen by his partner Natalie, while the commotion continued.

Jenkins said: "I was kicking the door to get out. I was fearing Simon was going to kill one of my family members.

"Once you're in the kitchen, the mechanism has broke so you can't actually open the door to the passage from the kitchen side.

"I remember turning and seeing a draw open. I'm not sure which draw it was and the next thing I remember i was in the car park."

He added: "I can recall both me and Simon shouting at each other. I then recall Simon walking towards me.

"I can remember standing still and he came towards me.

"I remember he threw a punch and it hit me in the chest.

"The next thing I recall, I was at my back door and Natalie was shouting 'Adam, Adam, Adam.'

"I can remember going back to Natalie and Simon. Natalie was screaming 'ring an ambulance' and I went and got my phone."

Defence barrister Jeremy Dein KC then asked: "Do you accept that the injury was caused by a knife held in your possession?"

Jenkins replied: "Yes."

Mr Dein asked: "Do you know how many knives you had in your possession when you left through the back door and made your way in the car park?"

Jenkins said no.

He told jurors he remembered being in a "total panic" while trying to call for an ambulance.

He added that he had no recollection of arming himself with three knives, but said his likely intention would have been to give one to Emma, Natalie and himself for protection.

Jurors were also previously shown footage showing his arrest which was initially on suspicion of assault.

But just after midnight on Boxing Day, he was re-arrested for murder while in the police van.

His response was to say: "Murder? Is he dead? Is he dead? No way he's dead, no way."

When asked by Mr Dein what he could recall, Jenkins said: "All I remember is being in the back of the police van and looking at the floor.

"I remember getting out of the van and being told he was dead.

"I was heartbroken at the time. I was so confused. They were telling me he was dead and I didn't know how."

Jenkins finished off his evidence by saying he "100% did not" deliberately cause the fatal injury to Mr Birch.

Mr Dein then asked: "Did you intend when doing so to bring Mr Birch's life to an end?"

Jenkins responded: "No. I'm not a violent person. It's not in my nature."

Earlier in his evidence, jurors also heard of Jenkins' past work in the community.

He said: "I did get involved in charity work over the years.

"One example of charity work is the soup kitchen in Sunderland. They provided charity for homeless in Sunderland.

"That started through my dad but then I got involved.