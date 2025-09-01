Illegal immigrant cannabis farmer jailed and faces deportation

An illegal immigrant caught "gardening" at a cannabis farm in a residential property has been jailed and faces deportation.

Police had been alerted to the illegal enterprise after a tip-off and officers could smell cannabis from outside the mid-terrace home in Tunstall Terrace, Sunderland, when they went to investigate.

Nevruz Debrova, 41.
Nevruz Debrova, 41. | NP

Nevruz Debrova was inside the property, along with 100 plants growing in a bedroom, a further 80-100 saplings in a tray and two to three kilos of cannabis bush.

Prosecutor Jade Bucklow said the electricity meter had been bypassed and added: "It was a sophisticated set up in respect of cannabis farming."

A photograph from inside the home shows dozens of plants in a growing room equipped with plastic sheeting and lighting.

Debrova, 41, of no fixed address, who had the assistance of an Ablanian interpreter in court, admitted production of cannabis.

Miss Bucklow said: "He entered the UK illegally around four years ago and moved to Sunderland around two years ago, he said to seek work in construction."

Joe Hedworth, defending, said Debrova ran up a significant debt in Greece, where his wife and children still live, so moved to the UK to find work but ended up exploited.

Mr Hedworth said Debrova received no financial advantage and was given just basic provisions during the short time he was at the farm.

The court heard Debrova will co-operate with the deportation proceeding that will now commence.

Mr Recorder Brian Whitehead jailed Debrova for six months and told him: "You entered this country illegally and remain an unlawful immigrant.

"You entered this country in the hope of making some money and your role, as almost always the case, was as a gardener. I accept you had not had a role in setting it up."

Recorder Whitehead said Debrova must have expected to make a "few thousand pounds" from his involvement and had hoped to visit his family in Greece.

