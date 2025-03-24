A court has heard how a carpet fitter who was suffering from mental health issues crashed his van into traffic lights in Sunderland.

Callum Goldsmith, 30, of no fixed abode, came off the highway crossing the city’s Wearmouth Bridge while driving his Peugeot Partner motor on Friday, October 18.

The incident took place close to the Wearmouth Bridge. | National World

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told he was mentally ill at the time and had been intent on “hurting himself and no one else”.

He was arrested soon afterwards, the next step in a sequence of events that may have saved his life, defence solicitor Angus Westgarth said.

Mitigating, Mr Westgarth added: “This case was put off for a mental health assessment.

“I think the only thing keeping the defendant from taking his own life is that he has a son under two years.

“He’s a carpet fitter when in full-time employment. You’ve read the reports about what he planned to do. It’s by grace that the police were there.

“He was charged with drink-driving but was acquitted. He’s someone who was very disturbed mentally and wanted to harm himself and no one else.”

Goldsmith, who has three previous convictions, pleaded guilty to charges of driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop after an accident.

The court heard the failing to stop charge was the most serious matter and carried either a six-month driving ban or six or seven penalty points.

Prosecutor Emily Jo Willis said: “This defendant crashed into lights and abandoned the vehicle.

“The vehicle sustained extensive damage, the airbags deployed, oil was on the road and a rear tyre was half off.

“Police were told where the defendant was. He was arrested. Checks then showed that his licence had been revoked.”

Magistrates sentenced Goldsmith to a 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

They fined him £120, with a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.