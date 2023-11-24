Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marc Carlson. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

A banned motorist who drove like an "idiot" during a police chase has narrowly avoided jail.

Marc Carlson was already disqualified from driving when officers spotted him in his work's Ford Transit van in Sunderland in October 2023.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 37-year-old then sparked two separate pursuits through built-up areas before he made off on foot and was eventually caught.

Prosecutor Neil Jones said it was about lunchtime on the 26th October when a police officer patrolling the Southwick area of the city in his car spotted the van outside a shop.

Mr Jones told the court that the officer began to follow Carlson because of suspicions he was driving illegally but the defendant began to speed off.

He said: "The pursuit lasted some four to five minutes over a period of about four miles and it embodied going straight over mini-roundabouts without heeding traffic on Ridley Street.

"He was weaving in and out of back streets. Eventually was a dead end and the van then drove over a grassed area over pavement."

The court heard the car came to a stop and as officers approached it on foot, Carlson made off again.

He then drove at speeds of almost 60mph in a 30mph zone before causing another car to emergency stop to avoid a collision.

The chase came to an end when Carlson tried to flee on foot by climbing onto scaffolding on a neighbouring property, but he surrendered shortly afterwards.

The defendant, who was banned in July for failing to provide a specimen, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

The court heard he also had cocaine in his system but not enough to be considered over the limit.

Judge Amanda Rippon told Carlson it was "pure chance" that nobody was killed.

The judge told him: "Driving on our roads is a privilege, it is not a right. You earn that right by passing a driving test, driving responsibly and not committing offences that have you disqualified from driving.

"You drove like an idiot. It was wet, it was raining.

"The simple reason you are not charged with death by dangerous driving or causing serious injury by dangerous driving is pure luck.

"The only reason you did not kill someone that day was chance. You're lucky you did not kill yourself."

The judge sentenced him to 12 months suspended for two years and ordered him to complete 200 hours of community service.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Carlson had his own business which the van had been used for.

The court also heard he had suffered the bereavement of a close friend and had been diagnosed with PTSD.

Carlson, of Westgate Avenue, Sunderland, was also banned from driving for a further two years and must pass an extended re-test.