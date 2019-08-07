Hylton Road arson: Investigation continues after fire at Sunderland flat left woman and man injured
An arson investigation is continuing in Sunderland following a fire at a flat in the city.
The blaze happened at a property in Whitehall Terrace in Hylton Road in the early hours of Tuesday, August 6 – and officers believe it was started deliberately.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police confirmed to the Echo on Wednesday, August 7 that inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire, which left a man and a woman injured.
Neighbours living in the area told the Echo on Tuesday that a woman had jumped from the upstairs window of her flat to escape the flames, while the man living downstairs suffered burns trying to go to her aid.
Neighbours said they saw four fire appliances attend the incident, and two adult cats and three kittens were saved from the smoke-filled flat.
The mother of the kittens was found inside the wrecked property and has been reunited with her young by neighbours who are nursing them back to health.
One neighbour said: “I could hear shouting out the back, ‘Help me, help me’ so I ran out and I couldn’t see anybody.
“I could see the smoke and I ran up to the back gates and it was locked, so I tried to kick it, but I couldn’t get it opened.
“We could hear the sirens, so somebody out the front must have called 999.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called by the fire service at 12.04am and dispatched two paramedic ambulances and a Hazardous Area Response Team.
“We treated one woman who had jumped from the house, for injuries to her back and legs and she was placed on a spinal board and taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”A second ambulance took a man to the same hospital suffering from burns to his hands and feet.”
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed it sent three appliances to the scene.
Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 27 06/08/19.