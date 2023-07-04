A betrayed husband smashed up his love rival's car with a sledgehammer in revenge for his affair with his wife.

Mark Cramman’s spouse confessed to having a fling but lied that it was with another woman to cover up her real infidelity.

Her trickery led to Cramman, 46, of High Stone Carrs, Westgate, Bishop Auckland, attending therapy to overcome his emotional distress based on her version of events and harassing the alleged female lover, the court heard.

In fact, she had been two-timing him with a married man, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Cramman had even raised his concerns of his wife’s unfaithfulness to her real lover, who had assured him in a phone call, “Don’t worry, we’ll get through this”.

But he saw red on learning the truth and bludgeoned his real love rival’s Mini Cooper, which was parked outside his home in Sunderland.

He inflicted up to £9,000 of damage by smashing windows and bodywork during the breakfast-time bashing on Saturday, July 1.

The victim's wife even saw the attack via a video link to their Ring doorbell – and informed him by phone.

Self-employed gas engineer Cramman was seen to drive away in a pick-up truck – and he then called police to confess.

His defence solicitor said the participants of the affair had “played with fire” – and one had got their hands burnt.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “At 10.30am the complainant received a call from his wife to inform him that the defendant was at the home address, after a notification on the Ring doorbell.

“He then received a call from a witness living in the same street to say that his vehicle was being damaged by a sledgehammer.

“He says that he knew the defendant because he had an affair with his wife and that there had been friction between them.

“When he got home there was extensive damage to his Mini. The prosecution would say this was a revenge attack.

“A witness says that she saw a man with a sledgehammer smash the lights and windows and then get into a pick-up truck and drive away.

“After his arrest, he told police the complainant had had an affair with his wife and that it had been hidden from him.”

Cramman, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

Matthew Purves, defending, said the affair had been uncovered in February and Cramman's wife had made up the same-sex fling story, telling him she had wanted to try something different.

Mr Purves added: “The defendant became aware of his partner having an affair and went to various people to find out who it was with."

He explained one of the people he discussed it with was the love rival in question, though he did not know at the time.

Mr Purves said the adulterous pair created 'created a back story where they blamed a third party for if it came out'.

The court heard how Cramman spoke to his real love rival about the affair he thought was between his wife and the other woman

“What he didn’t know was that he was speaking to the man she was really having an affair with," Mr Purves said.

“He was saying, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll get through this’. It’s devastating, it’s horrific mind games.

“It came to his attention that it was not quite true. It was deceit and embarrassment, he’s utterly humiliated.

“He accepts the red mist has come down. He’s taken to this man’s car with a sledgehammer.

“This defendant has never been before the courts. His 30-year relationship has gone up in smoke.

“The two participants played with fire and someone’s hands have got burnt.”

Magistrates, who told Cramman he had attacked out of revenge, sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay Mr Grummitt £100 compensation, with a £144 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Cramman was also handed a 12-month restraining order, with conditions not to contact Mr Grummitt nor attend his school or home.