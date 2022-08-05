Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “suspected hit-and-run” collision took place on Sunday July 24 just before 6pm when it was reported that a car had been travelling on the road when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with a silver Nissan Micra and another car.

Emergency services attended and while the driver of the Nissan Micra remained at the scene, the driver of the two other vehicles left before the police arrived.

The collision happened on the A19 northbound, near to the junction with the A183 for Hylton Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

PC Anth French, of Northumbria Police, said: “Thankfully nobody was seriously injured in this collision. However, significant damage was caused and we do know that drivers of two of the three vehicles involved made the decision not to stop at the scene.

“We are now carrying out a range of enquiries to locate both drivers of the other two cars and we would ask that those individuals make themselves known to police as soon as possible.

The collision took place on the A19 close to Hylton Bridge.

“We believe that the driver of one vehicle may have stopped on the road momentarily after the incident. While we do not have clear descriptions at this stage, it is suspected the other vehicles may have been damaged as a consequence of the collision.

“If you were in the area at the time and may have seen what happened, or if you have any dashcam footage that may assist our investigation, please get in touch.”