Hunt for robbers as OAP in hospital with facial injuries after 'horrendous' attack in his own home

Police are hunting two suspects – a man and a woman – after the incident at a bungalow in Barnes Road, Murton, in the early hours of this morning, Friday, September 9.

The victim was woken and assaulted by the pair who forced their way into his home and stole cash and other items.

The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

DS Jayne Marshall, of Peterlee CID, said: “This was a horrendous attack on an elderly man in his own home and officers are actively following all lines of enquiry to track down the perpetrators.

“If you have any information, no matter how small, I would urge you to come forward.”

Anyone who can help should contact Peterlee CID Team on 375 2714, quoting incident number 33 to September 9, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.