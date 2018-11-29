Hunt for armed robbers after knifepoint raid on Sunderland shop

Police are hunting for armed robbers after a knifepoint raid on a Sunderland store.

Officers were called to the Premier store, in Ethel Terrace, Castletown, just after 8pm last night after reports that robbers had gone inside armed with knives and threatened a shop worker before making off with cash.

The Premier store in Castletown.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Premier shop on Ethel Terrace, Sunderland, last night (Wednesday).

"At 8.03pm, police received a report that individuals had entered the premises armed with knives and threatened an employee before making off with a quantity of cash.

"Nobody was seriously injured but the victim was left shaken by the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1033 281118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

It is the second serious crime reported on Ethel Terrace in recent weeks.

On November 15, police and fire crews were called to Forhan's Indian restaurant and takeaway in the street after a suspected arson attack damaged the business and forced people to flee neighbouring flats.