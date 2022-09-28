Hunt for armed raiders as Sunderland man left 'seriously injured' after confronting suspected burglars
A man was left seriously injured after confronting armed raiders during a break-in at a Sunderland property – before they fled in a car.
Northumbria Police said it received a report of aggravated burglary on Newbold Avenue, at 11pm on Friday, August 26.
A member of the public reported seeing three men believed to be in possession of a weapon, attempting to gain entry to an address in Sunderland.
It was said that the men kicked down the front door to gain access to the property, causing damage in the process.
Police say the occupant confronted the offenders, who assaulted him, causing serious injury before fleeing the scene in a red vehicle.
An investigation has since been launched and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting 100838F/22. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]