Northumbria Police said it received a report of aggravated burglary on Newbold Avenue, at 11pm on Friday, August 26.

A member of the public reported seeing three men believed to be in possession of a weapon, attempting to gain entry to an address in Sunderland.

It was said that the men kicked down the front door to gain access to the property, causing damage in the process.

Officers investigating reports of a suspected aggravated burglary in Sunderland are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Police say the occupant confronted the offenders, who assaulted him, causing serious injury before fleeing the scene in a red vehicle.

An investigation has since been launched and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.