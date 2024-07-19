Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two hungry burglars were jailed after being caught on camera at a McDonald's drive-thru.

Police were called to received a report of home burglary where a number of valuables had been taken, including £1,500 in cash and a set of car keys.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 25, at an address in the Wardley area of Gateshead, close to the border with Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Two men matching the victim’s descriptions were then captured a week later on CCTV at a McDonald’s drive-thru in a vehicle of interest.

Later that day, police began pursuing the vehicle before bringing it to a stop.

Carl Hodgson.

Northumbria Police said the driver, Jordan Scott, attempted to flee the scene but was successfully located in the Leam Lane area on a farm, hiding in a pig pen.

Meanwhile, the passenger was later arrested at an address in the Whitehills area.

Jordan Scott.

Scott, 24, of Lingley Gardens, and Carl Hodgson, 28, of Grange Villa, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, July 16, each charged with one count of burglary. Both pleaded guilty, with Hodgson receiving a 15-month prison sentence, while Scott was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Nuggets receipt. C/o Northumbria Police.

Praising the Gateshead Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime Team, Detective Sergeant Ian Ritchie, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is great example of everyone pulling together to achieve a positive outcome for the community.

“Burglary can have a significant impact on property owners and the surrounding area, so it’s crucial we find those responsible and stop them in their tracks.

“The team was relentless in its efforts to bring these offenders in. It demonstrates that we, as a Force, take matters such as this very seriously and will act on your concerns.

“We would also like to remind people to remain vigilant by locking exterior windows and doors and keeping valuables out of sight.”

:: Northumbria Police said anyone who has seen something suspicious in their area can get in touch by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website, or by completing a crime update form at: https://www.northumbria.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/