Hundreds sign up for crime prevention work

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen. Picture by Tom Banks

The project was launched in September last year with cash from the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund – with Easington Colliery, Easington Colliery North, and Easington Village South specifically chosen based on crime figures, in particular burglary.

As part of the scheme, a victim of burglary and those living nearby have several new measures installed to help reduce the chances of further incidents.

Since its launch, there has been a fall in the number of burglaries in these areas so it is now possible to allow more households to be eligible.

More than 200 properties have received the new security measures so far – including window locks, internal timer lights, double locks/deadlocks on external doors and external lights on a sensor.

Seaham and Easington Neighbourhood Inspector Joanne Eales said: “We have received some extremely positive feedback from residents who have already signed up for the new security measures.

“Having security measures in place such as the ones on offer through Safer Streets can really help provide peace of mind and we would encourage anyone eligible to sign up.”

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said: “The security measures in place already have been a benefit to community safety and we will continue to aid crime prevention schemes in the future.

For more information, go to £830,000 from Safer Streets Fund for Darlington and Easington | Durham Police & Crime Commissioner (durham-pcc.gov.uk)