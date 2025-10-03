A dazzling free double fireworks spectacular is set to light up the night sky across Sunderland this New Year’s Eve.

Following the success of the Women's Rugby World Cup celebrations, with its jam-packed programme of entertainment and stunning fireworks in Keel Square in August, the City Council is planning a double display to welcome in 2026.

The will be a double fireworks display in Keel Square on New Year's Eve. | Sunderland City Council

This will see two free firework displays in the city centre on Wednesday December 31, with activities including a line-up of live music, children’s activities, and a fantastic community parade, running from late afternoon through to midnight.

Sunderland City Council is putting on the double display to ensure people of all ages can welcome in the new year in style.

Families will be able to enjoy an early evening display at 6.30pm with the new year night sky once again lit up in an array of colour at midnight as revellers can see in 2026 in style.

Councillor Beth Jones Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council said: “We were blown away by the positive feedback from residents and visitors after the stunning fireworks at the end of the Women's Rugby World Cup match in August.

"So many people told us how much they enjoyed the display and wanted to see more events like it. That's why for the first time ever, we’re planning a free, double fireworks display this New Year’s Eve - and we hope it will be just as popular.”

The City Council have also announced they plan to turn on the city’s grand Christmas lights on the evening of November 13, with further details to follow.

Cllr Jones added: “I'd urge everyone to save the dates - 13 November for our Christmas Switch-On and 31 December for our fabulous fireworks - and stay tuned for more exciting updates."