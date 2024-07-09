How to have YOUR say on policing priorities across Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents across Sunderland are being urged to have their say on policing priorities for the next four years.

Newly-elected Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth has launched a consultation on what matters to people throughout the Northumbria force area.

She is asking residents, businesses and community organisations to share their thoughts, feelings, and priorities as part of the survey, which will help with the creation of a new strategic document.

New Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth | PCC

From the local issues impacting on you and your neighbourhood to the bigger issues that matter across the entire force area, you have until Saturday, August 31 to share your thoughts.

The short survey can be completed online with other formats available on request. Feedback is being gathered on three key themes: fighting crime, preventing crime and building better systems and improving experiences.

“I want to be doing everything I can to make our streets safer and our communities stronger,” said Ms Dungworth.

“To achieve this, I need to reach as many people as possible and to listen. Everyone should feel safe in their own homes and places of work, on their local streets and public transport and in their communities.

“So, I really want to encourage people to take just a couple of minutes to complete my short survey.

“It's my job to give you a voice on all things police and crime related and this is your plan, and it must meet the needs of you, your family and your local community.

“With your valuable input, I can make sure that resource, investment, training and awareness is all focused on tackling the issues that matter most to you.

“Overall, our region is a safe place to live and work, but it has its challenges. From anti-social behaviour to violence against women and girls, there remain areas in which we need to see continued progress and there are new challenges we must take on.

“That’s why this consultation is so important – the results will set our policing priorities for the next four years and I really look forward to hearing everything everyone has to say and responding with action.

“I was elected on the promise of being a Commissioner who listens and this is just the start of our conversation around building safer streets and stronger communities.