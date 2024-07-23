How to avoid being scammed by illegal waste removal operators in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wearsiders are being warned over dodgy dumpers who will pocket their cash before leaving them at risk of fines or prosecution.

Households with waste which won’t fit in their bin can either take their rubbish to a council tip, or pay to have it removed by a licensed operator.

But some find themselves in hot water when unscrupulous waste removal firms or individuals go on to dump the rubbish illegally.

Sunderland City Council is warning Wearsiders not to fall foul of the law, reminding them householders have a legal responsibility to make sure that their waste is disposed of lawfully by only giving it to someone who is registered to take it.

They also be fined if they don't make the right checks and the waste is later fly-tipped.

To help people stay on the right side of the law and protect them from scammers, the council is launching a campaign after securing a share of £1million Government funding.

The cash was awarded to 26 councils to help them step up the battle against fly-tipping and better protect communities.

And it is urging residents to do their bit by making the right checks and asking the right questions when arranging for their waste to be disposed of.

Some of the funding will also be invested in additional CCTV to help catch those responsible for fly-tipping, the council said.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, said: "As a council we’ve always taken a tough stance against fly-tipping and have taken a number of people to court for this offence in recent years.

“We know our residents want to live in clean and green neighbourhoods and we're calling on them to join us in this latest fight against fly-tipping.

"If someone isn't registered to take your waste, they're less likely to dispose of it legally. So our message to residents is very simple – ‘If you wouldn't fly-tip... don't give your waste to someone who will’.

"A few simple checks before handing your rubbish over can help avoid falling foul of the law and it's really quick and easy to do."

"So, when you're looking for someone to remove your household, garden or DIY waste, it's really important to check that they've got a waste carrier's licence and also how they plan to dispose of the waste responsibly.

"We all want to live in a clean city and this is something we can all get behind, tackling the fly-tippers who just want to make a quick buck without any regard to the consequences for communities blighted by fly-tipping."

How to check your waste is being taken away legally

The advice for anyone looking to book someone to take their waste away is:

Check that whoever takes your waste away is registered as an upper tier waste carrier on the Environment Agency’s public register available at: Waste Carriers, Brokers and Dealers (data.gov.uk) or by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.

Never accept unsolicited offers to have waste taken away.

Ask for their waste carrier number. If they can’t provide it or aren’t registered, then you should look for an alternative company

Don’t be afraid to ask questions – check where they plan to take your rubbish and ask how they plan to dispose of it