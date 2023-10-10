Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Sunderland are being warned after a spate of 'keyless' car and van thefts across the area.

Charity Crimestoppers has launched new campaign in Tyne and Wear amid a surge in thieves making off with cars and vans despite not having possession of the keys, by using technology which steals the signals needed to open and start the vehicles.

Also known as ‘relay theft’, the incidents see thieves stealing ‘keyless’ cars and vans to either sell on, strip for parts or for use in subsequent crimes.

Picture issued by Crimestoppers.

The Crimestoppers team is aiming to raise awareness of the crime in a bid to prevent it from happening, and to encourage people with information to pass on what they know. Owners of 'keyless' vehicles are being encouraged to improve security by using equipment, such as steering locks and a signal-blocking pouch (a ‘Faraday bag’) to store keys.

Other useful advice includes keeping car keys far away from doors, windows or any place where they can be seen or easily found, along with parking in garages or well-lit areas. Owners are reminded to remove valuables from their vehicle, to not leave them on show and to ensure they lock doors and close windows when the vehicle is left unattended. Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, encourages the public to share anything about the following:

those involved in vehicle thefts

where stolen vehicles are taken once stolen

the garages that are stripping cars and vans for parts

those selling parts or cloned vehicles.

Fleur Brown, North East Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “This crime causes lots of distress and inconvenience, along with higher insurance premiums for all.

"These criminals are looking to make money quickly and they don’t care about the victims. “Crimestoppers is appealing to the public for information on those involved in vehicle thefts, including those who are dealing with stolen parts and the locations of where the vehicles are stored before they are sold or stripped down for parts. “We can all work together to reduce vehicle thefts. Our charity guarantees you stay totally anonymous.

"Since we began in the late 1980s, we’ve always kept our promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts us.

"Help us to make your community safer and stop crime by contacting us at any time.” Information can be given 100% anonymously to Crimestoppers, 365 days of the year, 24/7 by calling the UK-based Contact Centre on freephone number 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can complete a safe and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org or Fearless.org for young people. In an emergency, always call 999. The charity says computer IP addresses are never traced and no-one will ever know you contacted Crimestoppers or Fearless.