Householder grabbed by throat when robbers invaded his home to raid safe

The victim and his wife had been asleep in bed at their home in Houghton on November 15, 2019, when they were woken by a loud bang and the man went to investigate.

Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari told Newcastle Crown Court: "He got up to see what the noise was and was pushed back into his bedroom by two people,threatening and demanding money."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the two raiders demanded the keys to the safe, which contained cash, old bank cards, medication and a BMW car key.

Harry Allen.

Miss Alistari added: "One of the people grabbed him by the throat, telling him to hurry up and open the safe."

The court heard the intruders grabbed what they could from the safe and made off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Allen, 32, of Best View, Houghton, was arrested after his finger print was found on the front door of the house.

Police found the victim's bank card when his home was searched and he later pleaded guilty to robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same robbery charge against Wayne Froud, 38, of no fixed address, which he denied, was dropped and deemed not in the public interest to pursue as he is serving a life sentence for murder.

Allen, who has convictions for 25 previous offences, including violence, also admitted three charges of assault on an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court also heard that he had lashed out at police who were called to an address in Sunderland back in December 2020 by a distressed woman whose property had been damaged.

Allen was found hiding in hedgerow by the officers who attended and he grabbed one by the throat, kicked out, tried to bite and spat at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Herrmann, defending, said Allen was "significantly injured" himself during the confrontation with the police officers.

Mr Herrmann said Allen has spent time on curfew while awaiting sentence for the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad