Hospital patient told Sunderland nurse ‘I’m going to slash you up’ in shocking outburst

Callum Dunn was being seen in the A&E department at Sunderland Royal Hospital on December 27 2020, while the county was in lockdown, when he started to "shout, swear and threaten to smash the place up".

Newcastle Crown Court heard a staff nurse tried to calm the 20-year-old down and called for security when her attempt failed.

Prosecutor John Crawford told the court that Dunn called the nurse offensive names and then added: "After security arrived things escalated a bit and he shouted things such as 'I'm going to get you', 'I'm going to slash you up'.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

"It went on for about ten minutes and the staff nurse was escorted out by security for her safety."

The nurse said, in a victim statement read to the court, that she was "angry" at Dunn's behaviour towards herself and the NHS and added: "It left me scared he may actually carry these threats out.

"I don't expect to be abused in this manner."

Dunn, of Pearl Road, Sunderland, who was on a suspended prison sentence and a community order at the time, admitted using threatening and insulting words and behaviour.

However, Vic Laffey, defending, said Dunn has made "remarkable" changes in his life since the offence and now has a job in London, does not use drugs and has "cut ties" with negative influences in his life.

Judge Edward Bindloss told Dunn: "It was a disgraceful episode of ten minutes which caused the complainant, according to her statement, to feel angry, disrespected, scared and abused.

"There could be no complaint if I sent you to custody."

Judge Bindloss sentenced Dunn to a community order for two years along with rehabilitation and programme requirements and a £250 fine.

The judge said that over the last year Dunn has gone through a "transformation" in his life and he has co-operated with the probation service.