Hospital patient left nurse with friction burn after drinking and trying to smoke before treatment
A hospital patient left a nurse with a friction burn on the arm when he grabbed her after drinking and trying to smoke before treatment.
Philip Johnson’s actions at Sunderland Royal Hospital in front of visitors left the female medic feeling humiliated, a court heard.
Johnson, 35, of The Royalty, misbehaved throughout his visit on Monday, January 10, prosecutor Marc Atkins said.
Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Johnson denied the assault but was found guilty at trial on the basis he grabbed her and caused the injury.
Mr Atkins said: “The injured party is a nurse at the hospital and was on shift. The defendant had an appointment.
“He was, in her view, being difficult. He was drinking from a can of beer which was removed from him.
“He also attempted to smoke in a consultation room but was relieved of his cigarettes and lighter.
“He was also asked to wear a mask in a communal area because of Covid but he wouldn’t, and made comments that Covid wasn’t real.
“He fell asleep for a while and woke up agitated. He started to leave and went for his belongings and grabbed her arm and caused a friction burn.
“A doctor intervened, and he let go. He denied the offence in interview.”
Johnson was found guilty of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
In a victim statement read to the court, the nurse said she had not suffered an assault in her 15 years of work and had felt humiliated by the attack.
Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “The pre-sentence report notes that there’s no acceptance of guilt.
“There’s no change of heart from him in relation to the issues.”
Magistrates sentenced Johnson to a 12-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days.
He was fined £100 and must pay his victim the same amount in compensation, with £300 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.