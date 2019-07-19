Horrifying dog attack in Roker Park left Sunderland pooch with torn ear as owner suffers serious hand injury

Willi, the five-year-old field cocker spaniel was injured in a horrific attack in Roker Park

The vicious attack saw a Staffordshire bull terrier lock onto owner Ray Hutcheon hand leaving a painful puncture wound which was pouring with blood as he tried to free his defenceless pet.

His dog, five-year-old field cocker spaniel Willi, was left with puncture wounds to his neck and a torn ear which has been patched back together in a number of operations.

Willi enjoying his time in the sea before the attack.

Now the frustrated owner, who needed an operation to repair the damage to his hand, is asking for the public’s help to find the dog, and its owner, which cause the horrific injuries.

Ray, who works for the NHS, says he fears that if the dog isn’t muzzled and kept on a lead it could seriously injure or even kill a child.

The attack happened near the tennis courts in Roker Park on Sunday, July 7, at around 11pm, when Ray, 58, let Willi off his lead to head towards the grassed area.

A Staffordshire bull terrier, which was off the lead, attacked Willi locking his jaws onto his head and neck.

Ray required an operation to repair the damage.

Desperate to free his defenceless pet, Ray hit the terrier under throat but the terrier then locked onto Ray’s hand causing agonising pain.

The vicious dog’s owner then managed to get him to let go of Ray’s hand leaving serious puncture wounds.

Following the terrifying ordeal, Ray’s wife, Susan who works in a veterinary practice, was able to temporarily patch up Willi’s injuries before Ray was taken to the accident and emergency department at Sunderland Royal Hospital – after he reported the incident with police.

Both Ray and beloved pet Willi needed operations to repair the damage caused in the traumatic attack.

The injury to WIlli's ear following the surgery.

Ray is now appealing for the public’s help to find the man and his dog.

“It terrifies me that this dog is still out there, who knows what it could do if attacked someone else or even a child,” said Ray.

“I honestly think if it attacked a child that would be it.

“The owner showed no remorse and followed us out of the park shouting abuse.”

The injuries to Ray's hand and Willi's ear.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.34pm on July 7, police received a report that a dog had been attacked by another dog in Roker Park, Sunderland.

“It was reported that a Staffordshire Bull Terrier had attacked the caller’s dog, causing several injuries. The terrier then proceeded to bite the caller’s hand as he attempted to separate the dogs.