Dean Jefferson. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

A violent brute bit his ex girlfriend and held a gun to his friend's head during separate terrifying incidents just days apart.

Dean Jefferson sunk his teeth into his former partner's arm during a confrontation in February and left her bruised.

Just two days earlier the 36-year-old had held a back handgun to a friend's

head and stomach while he was driving and left him feeling "constantly nervous".

At Newcastle Crown Court Jefferson, 36, formerly of Sunderland, has now been jailed for a total of 30 months for assault and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth told the court Jefferson was on a suspended sentence at the time for setting the same woman's clothes on fire and grabbing her by the throat.

This time, she had returned home on February 15 from spending a night at her mother's, found it ransacked with property smashed, including electricals, her bathroom suite and a dining room window.

Her clothes had been taken out of the wardrobe and thrown onto the floor.

The court heard after seeing the damage the victim went back to her mum's and was in her car when Jefferson appeared and shouted "tell me his name", several times.

Mr Hedworth added: "He grabbed her by the hair and tried to pull her out of the car.

"She pushed him off and during the course of the struggle he bit her in the right side of her left arm, near the bicep."

The woman was left with a bruise and said in a statement afterwards Jefferson is a "horrible person".

Two days earlier, on February 13, Jefferson had asked a pal to drive him around "so he could supply drugs".

The court heard the pal agreed to give him a lift but brought someone else with him, who was then dropped off.

When the third man got out of the car Jefferson put a black handgun on his pal's leg and asked "do you know what this is, do you know what it could do?".

The court heard during the journey in Sunderland Jefferson repeatedly held the gun to the pal's head and stomach, occasionally pulling the trigger, and later said to him: "When I asked you for that favour, do you know how much money you've lost me, you've lost me £25,000."

Jefferson eventually ordered the man to pull over into a car park at Plains

Farm, where he left the vehicle.

He then drove off in the victim's car.

Jefferson, of no fixed address, later admitted assault and imitation firearm charges as well as taking the car without the owner's consent and driving without insurance.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced him to a total of 30 months with a restraining order to protect his ex.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Jefferson has completed courses while in custody on remand and has become a trusted mentor who helps other prisoners.