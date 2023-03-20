Horden death inquiry: Two men now in custody on suspicion of manslaughter

Durham Police launched an investigation following an incident in the Handley Street area of Horden at around 11.30am on Sunday, March 19.

The force say officers and paramedics attended but that “sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene”.

His identity has still to be revealed.

The scene in Horden.

A man was soon arrested with police now revealing that a second suspect was arrested on Sunday evening.

Both remain in custody with the force also confirming for the first time that the case is considered to be a suspected manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Rudd said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and co-operation while we deal with the incident.