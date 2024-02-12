Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hooded raider was caught on camera trying to break into a family home and car in the early hours of the morning.

Reece Brown, who was not long out of prison, targeted the property, where two children were sleeping, in Sunderland, in the early hours of November 10, 2023.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim had received notifications on his mobile phone to warn him that the CCTV at his home had been activated.

The footage showed Brown was there for around a minute and a half trying the doors and had his hood pulled up throughout.

The court heard Brown was spotted by the police nearby and fitted the description of the intruder.

Brown, 22, of no fixed address, admitted attempted theft, attempted burglary and possessing some xanex.

He has a criminal record and was jailed for robbery in December 2021.

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Brown had recently been released from jail and added: "He offers no excuse for his behaviour and a full apology."

Mr Lane said Brown, who had a difficult upbringing, has spent three months in custody on remand, is "vulnerable in his own way" and has problems finding settled accommodation.

Judge Gavin Doig sentenced Brown to 14 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements .