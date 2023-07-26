A homeless thief who went on a stealing spree has been told by magistrates that “crime does not pay”.

They warned Alan Scotter, 35, who stole butter and bacon – and targeted a charity shop - he was on a slippery slope and must mend his ways.

Scotter took 16 packs of Lurpak spread, valued at £64, from Heron Foods’ outlet in Logan Terrace on Thursday, January 12.

And on Monday, May 22, he made off with £52.80 of bacon from Tesco Express in neighbouring Houghton Road, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

In between, he returned to Heron Foods on Sunday, January 22, and Wednesday, January 25.

He took 20 packs of ham, valued at £24, and more Lurpak, priced at £30, respectively.

And he also swiped £25 worth of DVD from St Benedict’s Hospice charity shop in the town, on Thursday, February 9.

Scotter, of no fixed abode, then took food, valued in total at £13.35 from Greggs on Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 23.

Ordering him to pay full compensation, Kay Gilbert, chair of the bench, told Scotter she had added up the sums involved, and said: “I just wrote down that crime doesn’t pay.

“You’ve done it impulsively. We still don’t feel this crosses the community threshold but you’re heading in that direction if you carry on.

“We know it’s hard out there for everybody. Try to stay out of trouble.”

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told the hearing: “He was not in trouble for a very lengthy period of time. His record is fairly limited.

“There’s shop thefts in 2005 and 2011 and then a burst of activity earlier this year.”

Scotter pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft from a shop.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said homelessness was the main factor behind his client’s offending.

He added: “Most of the matters were dealt with by way of contemporaneous interviews, done in the street because he’s known to the sergeant as a resident of the area.”

Magistrates fined Scotter £120 and ordered him to pay compensation of £52.80 to Tesco, £46.30 to Heron Foods and £13.35 to Greggs.